Curtis Luck comments after Round 2 of the Nationwide Children's 

Aug 22, 2020

Following his second-round 66 at the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Curtis Luck explains how missing the cut the week prior was a blessing in disguise as he takes the 36-hole lead.