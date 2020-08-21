×
Cameron Young comments after Round 2 of the Nationwide Children's 

Aug 22, 2020

Following his second-round 69 at the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Cameron Young discusses how just four weeks ago he was Monday qualifying and now finds himself in contention in the second consecutive week.