3 things to know | Round 2 | Nationwide Children's

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 22, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Curtis Luck cards a 5-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over Cameron Young into the weekend at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.