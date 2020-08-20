×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Zaven Solomon hits First Shot to Fight Cancer at Nationwide Children's

Aug 20, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, cancer survivor Zaven Solomon hits the First Shot to Fight Cancer, propelled by support from pros such as Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler and Scott Harrington.