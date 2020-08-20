×
Pros Fore Patients brightens spirits at Nationwide Children’s

Aug 20, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Korn Ferry Tour pros including Lee Hodges, Will Zalatoris and Taylor Pendrith put together care packages for Nationwide Children’s Hospital patients as part of the Pros Fore Patients initiative.