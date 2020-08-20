×
Dylan Wu birdies No. 6 in Round 1 at Nationwide Children's

Aug 20, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Dylan Wu makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.