Camilo Villegas' message to fans after daughter Mia's tragic passing

Aug 19, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Camilo Villegas reflects on the emotions around his young daughter Mia's tragic passing after battling tumors on her brain and spine, and expresses appreciation for fans' love and support. Mia was just 22 months old.