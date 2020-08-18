×
Strategizing for sharp dogleg par-4 18th at Nationwide Children's

Aug 18, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Korn Ferry Tour pros including Andrew Novak, Lee Hodges and Grant Hirschman break down their game plans for the sharp dogleg par-4 18th hole at Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).