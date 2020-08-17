×
Stephan Jaeger interview after winning the Albertsons Boise Open 

Aug 17, 2020

Following his final-round 68 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Stephan Jaeger talks about claiming his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour title and his desire to next win on the PGA TOUR.