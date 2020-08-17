Stephan Jaeger interview after winning the Albertsons Boise Open 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 17, 2020
Following his final-round 68 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Stephan Jaeger talks about claiming his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour title and his desire to next win on the PGA TOUR.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.