Stephan Jaeger comments after Round 3 of the Albertsons Boise Open 

Aug 16, 2020

Following his third-round 65 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Stephan Jaeger tries to explain how after missing three consecutive cuts he now finds himself holding a one-shot lead with 18 holes to go.