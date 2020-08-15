Cameron Young interview after Round 3 of the Albertsons Boise Open 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 16, 2020
Following his third-round 61 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Cameron Young discusses the pressure that comes with trying to earn Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.