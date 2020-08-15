×
Cameron Young interview after Round 3 of the Albertsons Boise Open 

Aug 16, 2020

Following his third-round 61 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Cameron Young discusses the pressure that comes with trying to earn Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.