Brandon Wu eagles No. 3 in Round 3 at Albertsons Boise Open

Aug 15, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Brandon Wu makes eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.