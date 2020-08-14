×
Stephan Jaeger interview after Round 2 of the Albertsons Boise Open 

Aug 15, 2020

Following his second-round 64 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Stephan Jaeger discusses how he was able to overcome an early double bogey and shoot 7-under to earn a share of the lead.