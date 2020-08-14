×
Brad Hopfinger comments after Round 2 of the Albertsons Boise Open 

Aug 15, 2020

Following his second-round 64 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Brad Hopfinger discusses his back-to-back eagles, which he has now done twice this season.