×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

One Shot Away Ep. 3 trailer

Aug 12, 2020

The pursuit of 25 PGA TOUR cards continues for the rising stars on the Korn Ferry Tour, as One Shot Away documents the next leg of the journey. Callum Tarren thrives off of his passion for mountain biking, Nick Hardy shows off his arm with a baseball in hand, and Mito Pereira shares his rise to glory after leaving the game of golf at the age of 14. Episode 3 airs Saturday, 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports.