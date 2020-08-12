One Shot Away Ep. 3 trailer

|
Aug 12, 2020
The pursuit of 25 PGA TOUR cards continues for the rising stars on the Korn Ferry Tour, as One Shot Away documents the next leg of the journey. Callum Tarren thrives off of his passion for mountain biking, Nick Hardy shows off his arm with a baseball in hand, and Mito Pereira shares his rise to glory after leaving the game of golf at the age of 14. Episode 3 airs Saturday, 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports.
