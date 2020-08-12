×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Korn Ferry Tour update

Aug 12, 2020

The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season marks the 30th anniversary of the developmental circuit for rising stars. In the new season format, 25 players will receive tour cards at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz and an additional 25 will receive cards after the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour finals.