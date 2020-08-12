Korn Ferry Tour update

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 12, 2020
The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season marks the 30th anniversary of the developmental circuit for rising stars. In the new season format, 25 players will receive tour cards at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz and an additional 25 will receive cards after the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour finals.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.