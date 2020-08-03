Seth Reeves interview after winning Pinnacle Bank

|
Aug 03, 2020
Following a final-round 64 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Seth Reeves reflects on an unlikely victory at The Club at Indian Creek, where he rallied from eight strokes back entering the final round – after six straight missed cuts – to secure his first Korn Ferry Tour title.
