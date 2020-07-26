×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know | Round 4 | Price Cutter

Jul 27, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Oklahoma alum Max McGreevy cards 8-under 64 to rally from five strokes back and secure his first Korn Ferry Tour title.