×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know | Round 3 | Price Cutter

Jul 25, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, recent Stanford grad Brandon Wu takes a three-stroke lead over a trio of players, while Davis Riley trails by four in chase of a Three-Victory Promotion.