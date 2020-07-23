3 things to know | Round 1 | Price Cutter

|
Jul 24, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Max McGreevy and Rick Lamb share the early lead at 8-under 64, while Tony Romo withdraws after four holes due to a wrist injury.
