Davis Riley interview after winning the TPC San Antonio Championship 

Jul 19, 2020
Following his final-round 67 to win the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Davis Riley explains his mindset going forward after winning his second event of the season (Panama Championship) and being just one win away from an automatic promotion to the PGA TOUR.
