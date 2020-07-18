3 things to know | Round 4 | TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks

|
Jul 19, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Alabama Men’s Golf alum Davis Riley cards 5-under 67 to earn his second Korn Ferry Tour title by two-strokes over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon.
