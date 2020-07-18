×
3 things to know | Round 4 | TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks

Jul 19, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Alabama Men’s Golf alum Davis Riley cards 5-under 67 to earn his second Korn Ferry Tour title by two-strokes over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon.