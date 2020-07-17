Derek Ernst interview after Round 3 of the TPC San Antonio Championship 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 17, 2020
Following his third-round 67 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Derek Ernst explains the motivation he received from his wife that has led to a resurgence in recent weeks on the course.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.