Derek Ernst interview after Round 3 of the TPC San Antonio Championship 

Jul 17, 2020

Following his third-round 67 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Derek Ernst explains the motivation he received from his wife that has led to a resurgence in recent weeks on the course.