Austin Smotherman speaks after Round 2 of the TPC San Antonio Championship 

Jul 16, 2020
Following his second-round 69 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Austin Smotherman explains how he can take the "mojo" from these good starts and take them to weeks his game isn't as sharp.
