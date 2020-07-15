Austin Smotherman comments after Round 1 of the TPC San Antonio Championship

|
Jul 16, 2020
Following his opening-round 66 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Austin Smotherman talks about going back to the claw grip for putting, which he had excellent results with in the past.
