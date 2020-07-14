×
Taylor Pendrith on what has clicked since the Return to Golf

Jul 14, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Taylor Pendrith discusses how not playing for nine weeks during a pandemic hiatus actually helped his game and saw him move to No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.