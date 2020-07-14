David Lipsky on the feeling days after winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title

|
Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, David Lipsky explains the number of messages he received congratulating him on his first Korn Ferry Tour win, including messages from some people he didn't exactly know.
