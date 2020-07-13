×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Will Zalatoris reflects back on winning his first professional event

Jul 13, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Will Zalatoris discusses being in contention in four consecutive tournaments that was capped off by winning the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.