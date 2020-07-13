Will Zalatoris reflects back on winning his first professional event

|
Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Will Zalatoris discusses being in contention in four consecutive tournaments that was capped off by winning the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
