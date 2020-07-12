×
David Lipsky interview after winning the TPC San Antonio Challenge 

Jul 12, 2020

Following his final-round 66 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, David Lipsky shares his excitement after winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event and doing so in dominating fashion, winning by four shots.