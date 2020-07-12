×
3 things to know | Final Round | TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Northwestern Men’s Golf alum David Lipsky cards 6-under 66 to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour win by four strokes.