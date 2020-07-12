3 things to know | Final Round | TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

|
Jul 12, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Northwestern Men’s Golf alum David Lipsky cards 6-under 66 to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour win by four strokes.
