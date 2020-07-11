×
TPC San Antonio faces unique challenge of hosting back-to-back KFT events

Jul 11, 2020

The Korn Ferry Tour will be playing both courses at TPC San Antonio in consecutive weeks, creating a unique scenario for the agronomy team to set up the Canyon course daily and begin preparing the Oaks course to be played next week.