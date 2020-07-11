×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

David Lipsky interview after Round 3 of the TPC San Antonio Challenge

Jul 11, 2020

Following his third-round 62 (ties course record with Fred Couples) at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, David Lipsky explains why getting to double digit under par in a single round meant so much to him.