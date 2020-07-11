David Lipsky interview after Round 3 of the TPC San Antonio Challenge

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 11, 2020
Following his third-round 62 (ties course record with Fred Couples) at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, David Lipsky explains why getting to double digit under par in a single round meant so much to him.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.