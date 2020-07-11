×
3 things to know | Round 3 | TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

Jul 11, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Northwestern Men’s Golf alum David Lipsky ties Fred Couples 2011 competitive course record at 10-under 62 to take the lead.