John Oda comments after Round 1 of the TPC San Antonio Challenge

Jul 10, 2020

Following his opening-round 64 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, John Oda discusses how he had been overly aggressive in previous tournaments and today he simplified things, which now sees him tied atop the leaderboard.