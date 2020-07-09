×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Dylan Wu interview after Round 1 of the TPC San Antonio Challenge

Jul 10, 2020

Following his opening-round 67 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Dylan Wu explains that despite not winning a tournament, he's had a great year and will continue to putting himself in position to claim his first Korn Ferry Tour title.