Andy Pope comments after Round 1 of the TPC San Antonio Challenge

Jul 10, 2020
Following his opening-round 64 at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Andy Pope explains how a changed attitude towards his results earlier this year helped him shoot a career low on the Korn Ferry Tour.
