Alistair Docherty speaks to challenges of Monday qualifying on Korn Ferry Tour

Jul 08, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Alistair Docherty discusses his plan for this week's Monday qualifier to be his final one, then carding 9-under 63 to earn a spot in this week's field at the AT&T Canyons course.