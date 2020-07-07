×
Robert Diaz on getting back to his roots at the TPC San Antonio Challenge  

Jul 07, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Roberto Diaz discusses how he feels getting back to playing more target golf will help him earn his card to get back to the PGA TOUR.