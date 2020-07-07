Robert Diaz on getting back to his roots at the TPC San Antonio Challenge  

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 07, 2020
Prior to the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, Roberto Diaz discusses how he feels getting back to playing more target golf will help him earn his card to get back to the PGA TOUR.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.