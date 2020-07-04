×
3 things to know | Round 4 | TPC Colorado Championship

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris cards 3-under 69 to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title by a stroke over Chase Johnson, who closes the event with a course-record 63 at TPC Colorado.