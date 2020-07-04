3 things to know | Round 4 | TPC Colorado Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 05, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris cards 3-under 69 to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title by a stroke over Chase Johnson, who closes the event with a course-record 63 at TPC Colorado.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.