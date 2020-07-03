×
3 things to know | Round 3 | TPC Colorado Championship

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris leads by one into the final round, with challengers including Erik Barnes and Callum Tarren.