Kyle Jones interview after winning the Utah Championship

Jun 29, 2020
Following his final-round 68 at the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Kyle Jones talks about overcoming the elements and a three man playoff to win his first Korn Ferry Tour event.
