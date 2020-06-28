×
Kyle Jones interview after winning the Utah Championship

Jun 29, 2020

Following his final-round 68 at the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Kyle Jones talks about overcoming the elements and a three man playoff to win his first Korn Ferry Tour event.