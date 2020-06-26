×
Dylan Wu's strategic par-save from unplayable lie at Utah Championship

Jun 26, 2020

During the opening round of the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Dylan Wu's tee shot at the par-5 15th hole finds an out-of-bounds fence. Wu debates hitting the shot opposite-handed, but takes an unplayable lie and goes on to save par.