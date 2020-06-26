Daniel Summerhays makes final professional start at Utah Championship

|
Jun 26, 2020
Daniel Summerhays makes his 340th and final PGA TOUR-sanctioned professional start at Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge CC, where he learned the game. He will retire to pursue a career as a high school teacher and coach.
