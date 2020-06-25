Hall, Jaeger tied at the top at the Utah Championship

|
Jun 26, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Harry Hall and Stephan Jaeger both carded 8-under 63’s, placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
