×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Hall, Jaeger tied at the top at the Utah Championship

Jun 26, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Harry Hall and Stephan Jaeger both carded 8-under 63’s, placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.