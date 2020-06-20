Justin Lower emotional interview after final round of The King & Bear Classic

|
Jun 21, 2020
Justin Lower reflects on a runner-up finish at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village after an up-and-down start to the season, and what it means to have abundant support across the golf community.
