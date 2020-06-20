Chris Kirk interview after winning The King & Bear Classic

|
Jun 20, 2020
Following his final-round 67 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village 2020, Chris Kirk reflects on what it means to return to the winner's circle after taking a competitive leave to deal with issues of alcohol abuse and depression.
