×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Chris Kirk interview after winning The King & Bear Classic

Jun 20, 2020

Following his final-round 67 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village 2020, Chris Kirk reflects on what it means to return to the winner's circle after taking a competitive leave to deal with issues of alcohol abuse and depression.