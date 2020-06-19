×
Vince India interview after Round 3 of The King & Bear Classic

Jun 19, 2020

Following his third-round 62, which ties the course record, at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village 2020, Vince India discusses the need to remain aggressive despite a four-shot lead into Championship Saturday, with low scores abundant at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village.