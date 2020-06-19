Austin Smotherman reflects on course-record 62 at The King & Bear Classic

|
Jun 20, 2020
Following a third-round 62 at the 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, Austin Smotherman describes the emotion of making birdie on his final hole to become the first player to shoot a round of 10-under at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village.
