Austin Smotherman reflects on course-record 62 at The King & Bear Classic

Jun 20, 2020

Following a third-round 62 at the 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, Austin Smotherman describes the emotion of making birdie on his final hole to become the first player to shoot a round of 10-under at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village.