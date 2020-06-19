Arnie or Jack: Is your game most similar to Arnold Palmer or Jack Nicklaus?

|
Jun 19, 2020
Prior to the 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, Korn Ferry Tour pros including Ryan Ruffels, Shad Tuten and Taylor Moore discuss whether their golf games are most similar to that of Arnold Palmer or Jack Nicklaus, co-designers of The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village.
