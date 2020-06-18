×
Vince India comments after Round 2 of The King & Bear Classic

Jun 18, 2020

Following his second-round 66 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village 2020, Vince India shares his renewed passion to go to the golf course each morning after the pandemic hiatus.